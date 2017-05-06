Prep baseball and softball highlights, May 6th

By Published: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A roundup of high school baseball and softball scores from Saturday night.

Click on the link to see highlights of Aynor baseball’s walk off win over Waccamaw, Aynor and Hanahan softball highlights, and Conway vs. White Knoll softball highlights.

BASEBALL

Aynor 3, Waccamaw 1

Latta 7, Batesburg Leesville 1

Lake View 10, Branchville 3

Bishop England 11, Lake City 1

Lamar 10, RSM 2

Lake View 10, Branchville 3

SOFTBALL

Hanahan 6, Aynor 3

White Knoll 6, Conway 0

Latta 5, Andrews 0

Branchville 13, Green Sea Floyds 10

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s