Prep baseball and softball highlights, May 6th

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A roundup of high school baseball and softball scores from Saturday night.
Click on the link to see highlights of Aynor baseball’s walk off win over Waccamaw, Aynor and Hanahan softball highlights, and Conway vs. White Knoll softball highlights.
BASEBALL
Aynor 3, Waccamaw 1
Latta 7, Batesburg Leesville 1
Lake View 10, Branchville 3
Bishop England 11, Lake City 1
Lamar 10, RSM 2
SOFTBALL
Hanahan 6, Aynor 3
White Knoll 6, Conway 0
Latta 5, Andrews 0
Branchville 13, Green Sea Floyds 10