Prep baseball and softball highlights, May 6th

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in Bennettsville Saturday evening. The search is in connection …

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Local firefighters helped community members learn how to prevent a wildfire in their own backyards on Saturd…

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A roundup of high school baseball and softball scores from Saturday night. Click on the link to see highlights o…

COLUMBIA (AP) — Police have cleared South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore and receiver Deebo Samuel from any involvement in a bar fight last …

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – May is Military Appreciation month, and, in honor of that, the city of Myrtle Beach helped recognize dozens of lo…