1 arrested after 3 Clemson students hurt in hit-and-run

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after police say he struck and injured three people in Clemson early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene.

The Clemson City Police Department says that the hit-and-run happened at about 2:15 a.m. on College Avenue, between Keith Street and Edgewood Avenue.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old John Wilson Thomspon.

According to police, Thompson recognized himself in a Facebook post about the incident and went to the police department on Sunday to turn himself in.

Police say that all three hit-and-run victims were taken to the hospital.

Two were released later Sunday morning, but one is still in critical condition.

All three victims are students at Clemson University, police say.

Thompson has been charged with two counts of hit-and-run with great bodily injury and one count of hit-and-run with bodily injury.

He is being held at the Clemson City Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.