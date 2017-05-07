Horry County police search for suspected masked gunman, kidnapper

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police need help finding a suspect accused of kidnapping a gas station store clerk.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to the Scotchman on Dick Pond Road. When they got there, officers learned a masked gunman entered the store and took the store clerk by force.

The suspect didn’t take any money or items from the store before leaving with the victim’s car. Around 7:30 Sunday morning, the 28-year-old female victim was found unharmed in North Carolina.

Horry County police need help identifying and finding the persons believed to be involved. Surveillance photos of the believed suspect are attached to this story. You can share information anonymously on the tipline, 843-915-8477.