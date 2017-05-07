Marlboro County crash kills two, injures others

By Published: Updated:

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash killed two people and injured others early Sunday morning.

Lance. Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:00 a.m., Sunday on US-15 in Marlboro County.

Southern says two vehicles were involved in the crash killing both drivers.  A 2007 Dodge Charger was traveling North on US-15 when they crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro heading South on US-15.

Coroner Tim Brown said Roosevelt McLaurin Junior, 20, of Bennettsville and Kimberly Odom, 50, of Hartsville died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol said two other people were taken to the hospital, one adult and a two-month-old.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s