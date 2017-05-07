Spartanburg police officer arrested for DUI

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg police officer has been arrested for DUI, according to the police department.

46-year-old Juan B. Brewton was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center at about 2:52 a.m. Sunday, according to the detention center’s website.

Brewton, who is a lieutenant with the Spartanburg Police Department, has been charged with DUI 1st offense.

The police department says they will address disciplinary actions and the future of Brewton’s employment tomorrow.

