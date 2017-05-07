Stenhouse scores 1st career Cup victory with last-lap pass

Credit: Getty Images

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. used a strong Ford engine to blow past Kyle Busch in overtime at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup victory.

It was the first victory for Roush Fenway Racing since Carl Edwards at Sonoma in 2014.

Stenhouse, who has led a resurgent Roush team, won in his 158th Cup start. He started from the pole, praised the power from his Doug Yates-built engine for the speed, then used it to snatch the race away with a last-lap pass of Busch.

Jamie McMurray finished second in a Chevrolet and was followed by Busch in a Toyota, then Aric Almirola, another Ford driver.

