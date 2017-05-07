Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Darlington County

HARSTVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Sheriff Deputies arrested two men on drug distribution charges following a traffic stop in the Hartsville area of Darlington County.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo, the arrests were made on Saturday May 6 at about 3 p.m. on E. Home Ave., near 1st St., by a Deputy on routine patrol who made a vehicle stop for a traffic violation.

The Patrol Deputy discovered 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, 13 xanax pills, 4 hydrocodone pills, weigh scales and about $400 in cash.

Demetrius Ramel Samuel, age 32, of Hartsville and Deon’tray Leroy Thomas, age 22, of Lamar have been arrested.

They are both facing charges of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, a felony punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, a felony punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a felony punishable by up to 2 years imprisonment.

Both are currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.