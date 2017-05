MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Midway Fire Rescue says crews responded to a report of a sunken boat with two people in the water in the area of Oyster Shell Landing, Saturday morning.

According to a Midway Fire Rescue post on Facebook, crews were able to locate and rescue both victims and return them safely to land. The post adds that both victims were evaluated by medical crews.

No additional details have been provided and there is no word on victims condition at this time.