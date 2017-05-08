BBQ held in Loris to bring cops and community together to reduce violence

By Published:

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Cops and community members gathered for a BBQ in Loris Sunday afternoon.  The BBQ was in effort to reduce violence in the community.

Police officers from Horry County, Loris and Conway attended today’s event.  Officers played alongside local kids for a 3-on-3 basketball tournament.  The event also featured a clothing giveaway, a training demonstration and free tuition raffle giveaway.

Kimberly Grayson, CEO of Grayson Technical Training was one of the organizers of today’s event.  She says they wanted to help ease tensions between local law enforcement and the community while showing children education and employment opportunities for their future.

“We want to bring together the community. We want to bring together the resources that we have. For employment, for developing a workforce. Bringing the children out to understand that the police are here to help, as well as mentor.” says Grayson.

Organizers say about 300 people attended Sunday’s BBQ.

