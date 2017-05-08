Crews comb area near Lake Wallace in day 4 of search for missing child

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Monday marked day four in the search for missing 8-year-old Iyana Lowery of Marlboro County.

Iyana went missing Friday after her mom, Ella Lowery, was found dead in her home. Dwayne Jermaine Bright has been arrested for the murder of Ella Lowery.

SCDNR crews are searching Lake Wallace in Bennettsville and people in the area say this Lake is near the suspect’s home.

“Just heartbroken and to be at the vigil yesterday. I’ve had nothing but tears,” said family friend Chauncey Breeden.

Breeden says she hasn’t slept in four days thinking about Iyana and Ella Lowery.

“Everyone here in Marlboro County [is] pulling together hoping and praying for nothing but the best at this time. And hopefully we will have peace,” said Breeden.

Breeden says Lowery and Bright used to date years ago, but she feels sad for both families.

“I hate that it happened the way that it happened. Because she was someone’s mother, daughter, niece and granddaughter. No one knows what happened. But we are just hoping for the best and the return of the baby,” said Breeden.

Sheriff Lemon confirms Lowery and Bright were acquaintances, but deputies are still looking for other clues or suspects in the investigation.

“I’m open minded and as the Sheriff you have to think like that because you don’t have anything at this point and you’re looking for anything that you can get that will bring Iyana home,” said Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon.

Sheriff Lemon says he has reached out to several agencies to properly search the county. SC DNR crews searched Lake Wallace and the surrounding areas and SCDOT workers were out clearing ditches.

“My prayer is that I get Iyana back to her immediate family hopefully safe but if not I just want to get my hands on her to be able to tell the family, ‘here is your loved one,’” said Sheriff Lemon.

Sheriff Lemon says a command post is set up at Walmart and asks if you know anything to stop by or call the sheriff’s office. Deputy Solicitor Kernerd Redmond says Dwayne Bright does not have a scheduled first court appearance.