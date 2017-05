Related Coverage Florence woman charged with death of 3-month-old

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, a Florence County mother pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse after suffocating her 3-month-old infant with a baby wipe in 2015.

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements says 25-year-old Jessica Lynn Mamaux was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Thomas A. Russo.

The Twelfth Circuit Solicitor confirms the baby died in August of 2015 at a home on Mustang Road in Florence.