FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a wanted person caught on camera.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, the person is wanted for shoplifting at Target on March 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).