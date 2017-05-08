Hard Rock Cafe debuts 2017 World Burger Tour

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hard Rock Café has launched its annual World Burger Tour once again in 2017. Keith Stamp, the General Manager of the Myrtle Beach location, joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Friday to talk about the flavors that may inspire your next burger grilling.

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Stamp highlighted two burgers with some Latin flair (although, to be clear, there is no connection to Mexico).

Watch the video to learn more about the burgers from Barcelona, Spain, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The following is a list the burgers being featured in Myrtle Beach during the burger tour:

MAY BURGERS:

Memphis –Tennessee BBQ Burger

Buenos Aires – Tango Salsa Burger

Ho Chi Minh – Bahn Mi Burger

Barcelona – El Toro Burger

JUNE BURGERS:

Seoul – Korean Kimchi Burger

London – English Breakfast Burger

New Orleans – Jambalaya Burger

Cartagena – Columbian Plantain Burger