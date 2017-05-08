Hard Rock Cafe debuts 2017 World Burger Tour

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hard Rock Café has launched its annual World Burger Tour once again in 2017. Keith Stamp, the General Manager of the Myrtle Beach location, joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Friday to talk about the flavors that may inspire your next burger grilling.
In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Stamp highlighted two burgers with some Latin flair (although, to be clear, there is no connection to Mexico).
Watch the video to learn more about the burgers from Barcelona, Spain, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The following is a list the burgers being featured in Myrtle Beach during the burger tour:
MAY BURGERS:
- Memphis –Tennessee BBQ Burger
- Buenos Aires – Tango Salsa Burger
- Ho Chi Minh – Bahn Mi Burger
- Barcelona – El Toro Burger
JUNE BURGERS:
- Seoul – Korean Kimchi Burger
- London – English Breakfast Burger
- New Orleans – Jambalaya Burger
- Cartagena – Columbian Plantain Burger