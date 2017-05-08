Horry County Schools 2017 graduation schedules

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools released its list of 2017 graduation and senior celebration schedules. Below is a list of dates, times, and locations for each ceremony.

Graduation Information

School Date Time Place
Aynor High School Wednesday, May 31 7 p.m. AHS gym
Carolina Forest High Wednesday, May 31 7 p.m. CFHS gym
Conway High School Thursday, June 1 7 p.m. HTC Arena
Green Sea Floyds High Wednesday, May 31 6 p.m. GSFHS gym
Loris High School Thursday, June 1 6 p.m. LHS gym
Myrtle Beach High Thursday, June 1 7 p.m. MBHS gym
North Myrtle Beach High Thursday, June 1 3 p.m. Alabama Theatre
Socastee High School Wednesday, May 31 3 p.m. MB Convention Center
Saint James High School Thursday, June 1 2 p.m. HTC Arena
Early College High School Wednesday, May 31 6 p.m. MBHS Auditorium
Adult Education Thursday, May 25 7 p.m. MBHS Auditorium

Senior Celebrations

AAST Saturday, May 20 11 a.m. Alabama Theatre
ATA Wednesday, May 17 6 p.m. ATA
Scholars Academy celebration Wednesday, May 24 6 p.m. Wheelwright Auditorium
Scholars Academy awards Thursday, May 25 8:30 a.m. Wheelwright Auditorium

 

