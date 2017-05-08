Horry County Schools 2017 graduation schedules

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools released its list of 2017 graduation and senior celebration schedules. Below is a list of dates, times, and locations for each ceremony.
Graduation Information
|School
|Date
|Time
|Place
|Aynor High School
|Wednesday, May 31
|7 p.m.
|AHS gym
|Carolina Forest High
|Wednesday, May 31
|7 p.m.
|CFHS gym
|Conway High School
|Thursday, June 1
|7 p.m.
|HTC Arena
|Green Sea Floyds High
|Wednesday, May 31
|6 p.m.
|GSFHS gym
|Loris High School
|Thursday, June 1
|6 p.m.
|LHS gym
|Myrtle Beach High
|Thursday, June 1
|7 p.m.
|MBHS gym
|North Myrtle Beach High
|Thursday, June 1
|3 p.m.
|Alabama Theatre
|Socastee High School
|Wednesday, May 31
|3 p.m.
|MB Convention Center
|Saint James High School
|Thursday, June 1
|2 p.m.
|HTC Arena
|Early College High School
|Wednesday, May 31
|6 p.m.
|MBHS Auditorium
|Adult Education
|Thursday, May 25
|7 p.m.
|MBHS Auditorium
Senior Celebrations
|AAST
|Saturday, May 20
|11 a.m.
|Alabama Theatre
|ATA
|Wednesday, May 17
|6 p.m.
|ATA
|Scholars Academy celebration
|Wednesday, May 24
|6 p.m.
|Wheelwright Auditorium
|Scholars Academy awards
|Thursday, May 25
|8:30 a.m.
|Wheelwright Auditorium