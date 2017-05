MCCOLL, SC (WBTW) – McColl police say they are looking for a person who escaped custody Monday.

McColl Police Chief Tommy Langley confirms police are assisting the sheriff’s office in locating an individual who escaped in the McColl area.

Chief Langley could not release what led to the escape, or what the person was charged with.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office could not yet release any information regarding the search.