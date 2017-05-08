Paving project closes portion of Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach

Related Coverage North Myrtle Beach will begin Ocean Boulevard paving project in May

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The final stages of a three-year infrastructure improvement project begins Monday on Ocean Boulevard, closing a portion of the road.

The City of Myrtle Beach reports paving will begin Monday at 9th Avenue North and will move southward, one block at a time. The paving is expected to be finished Friday and pavement striping will begin May 15.

The work is part of the final stages of a $9.8 million Ocean Boulevard streetscape project between 2nd and 9th Avenue North. This work completes the project, which included removing overhead utility lines and placing them underground, adding new pavement, sidewalks, lighting, and landscaping.