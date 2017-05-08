StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

A warming trend is ahead for the work week, with several chances at rain as well. Cool high pressure is overhead and this will allow for a nice sunny day. Highs today will reach 74 at the beaches and 76-78 inland. The warmup continues Tuesday, when inland highs will reach the low 80’s and stay there through Friday. A few showers are possible Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday should be clear, but Thursday we’ll see the potential for a few more isolated showers and storms in the Pee Dee and border belt as another cold front tries to drop in from the northeast. That system will stall to our north, but another system will arrive for the weekend, with more widespread showers and storms Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Temperatures will cool off slightly behind the front, but nothing major.

Today, mostly sunny, warmer. Highs 75-78 inland, 72-75 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 48-50 inland, 52-56 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with isolated late day showers. Highs 75-82.