Vigil held Sunday in Bennettsville for missing 8-year-old girl

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A community gathered together Sunday evening for a vigil in Marlboro County to pray for a young girl’s safe return.

Candles were lit in a prayer ceremony for 8-year-old Iyana Lowery. Many people attended Sunday’s vigil. One of those who attended was Bishop Robert Brown from Sword-Truth Outreach Ministries in Bennettsville. Bishop Brown spoke to comfort family members at the vigil and also talked about bringing Iyana home.

“I understand pain has no color, Pain has no gender so it doesn’t matter if your man woman in black or white that doesn’t matter. We all come together when things like this happen we are Marlboro strong but we are also Marlboro proud. And I thought it was my duty to come and offer some kind of comfort to the family their loss as well as waiting for the baby to come back home safely.” says Bishop Brown.

Sheriff Charles Lemon with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says investigators need help from the community to help find her.

Iyana is described at 4′ 2″ tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

It was discovered that Lowery was missing when Marlboro County deputies were dispatched to a home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville around 9 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Iyana’s mother, Ella Lowery’s body inside the home.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and other agencies will be involved in the death investigation and the missing child case, confirms Sheriff Lemon. Lowery’s disappearance was discovered during the course of the death investigation at the residence.

Marlboro County coroner Tim Brown says Ella Lowery’s death is being investigated as a homicide.