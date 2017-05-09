13-year-old arrested after firing shots at mother’s boyfriend on Hwy 90

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A 13-year-old was arrested for attempted murder after he shot at his mother’s 30-year-old boyfriend after an argument involving a cell phone.

The Horry County police report says officers were called to the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 about shots fired on Monday. When police arrived on scene, they noticed the 13-year-old walking down Highway 90 with a pistol.

Officers commanded the teen to drop the gun and the 13-year-old threw the weapon on the ground and laid face down on the ground while police arrested him, the report states.

The suspect’s mother’s boyfriend told officers the boy had to be picked up early from school because the school believed the teen was high or drunk. When the mother and the mother’s boyfriend picked him up, they took the teen’s phone away and demanded the phone password. The teen was “verbally combative” with the mother and the boyfriend and when the boyfriend “had enough of the arrestee not listening” they threw the phone out of the window of the moving car, according to the report.

The victim told police the teen attempted to jump from the moving car, so they pulled over. When the 13-year-old tried to run down the road, the boyfriend chased after the boy. When the mother and boyfriend caught up with the 13-year-old, a shoving match ensued and the boyfriend held the boy down while the mother called 911. Eventually, the teen broke free of the boyfriend’s hold and ran to the car, got a gun out of the glove box and pointed it at his own head and threatened to shoot himself.

Next, the teen loaded the gun and fired three rounds at the boyfriend and some into the air, the boyfriend told police.

The report says the mother’s boyfriend filmed the shooting and showed the video to police. Officers also report they collected at least one shell casing from the scene.

Horry County police say the teen was taken to J Reuben Long Detention Center before being taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. The 13-year-old was charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent felony and unlawful carry of a firearm.