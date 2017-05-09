2 Grand Strand sports venues recognized by SportsEvents Magazine

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex and the Myrtle Beach Sports Center are being recognized by SportsEvents Magazine as “2017 Top Multi-Use Sports Facility.”

A Facebook post from the City of North Myrtle Beach says park and sports complex was chosen as one of 31 facilities added to a Facebook ballot by the magazine’s editors as “facilities that exceed expectations and offer athletes and spectators a memorable athletic experience.”

The magazine’s Facebook ballet reached more than 174,000 and brought in over 9,000 votes. SportsEvents readers and Facebook fans picked their top facilities to be featured in SportsEvents Magazine.

“Sports events planners find multi-use sports facilities to be a top choice for their events,” said SportsEvents Magazine’s Managing Editor Sherri Middleton. “Multi-use complexes and facilities not only provide a range of fields and courts to host a variety of sports, but many facilities also take it a step further by offering everything a planner could need from a friendly and accommodating staff to upgraded state-of-the-art amenities and more.” The following list of 10 facilities gained the top votes. The June print and digital issue of SportsEvents Magazine will share this list with sports events planners from across the country. North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex North Myrtle Beach, SC

Rocky Top Sports World Gatlinburg, TN

Spooky Nook Sports Manheim, PA

Veterans Park & Athletic Complex College Station, TX

Wichita Sports Forum Wichita, KS

DE Turf Sports Complex Frederica, DE

Fieldhouse USA Mansfield Mansfield, TX

Grand Park Sports Campus Hamilton County, IN

Myrtle Beach Sports Center Myrtle Beach, SC

National Sports Center Blaine, MN