Bennetsville family believes murder suspect wrongfully accused

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Dwayne Jermaine Bright is in jail in connection to the murder of Ella Lowery. He is being held without bond.

Lowery’s body was discovered in her Bennettsville home off Craig Circle Friday morning around 9 a.m. by Marlboro County Sheriff’s deputies. Officials confirm Lowery and Bright did know one another but have not revealed the specifics of that relationship.

Bright’s family says they think law enforcement has the wrong suspect. Bright’s cousin, Theadore Douglas, says Bright wouldn’t hurt anyone.

“It just don’t add up for what they got him for,” claims Douglas. “He don’t have any transportation at all to go back and forth to this lady’s house. I don’t think he had nothing to do with the murder.”

After Lowery’s body was discovered, law enforcement began a search for her 8-year-old daughter, Iyana Lowery, who could not be found. Iyana has been missing for five days, and Douglas believes when officers find the real murder suspect, they’ll likely also find the little girl.

“I think they’ll find the killer with that little girl,” predicts Douglas. “I think if he wasn’t intending to kill the little girl he would have taken her with him.”

The Bright family said they are also praying for the return of Iyana.

News13 has requested court documents tied to Bright’s arrest, but the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has not released that paperwork. Sgt. Jamie Seales with the sheriff’s office says law enforcement plans to meet with the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office about the case and are awaiting more forensic results from SLED.

Anyone with information related to the disappearance of Iyana Lowery is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-469-5605.