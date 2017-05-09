Bennettsville Grandmother pleads for missing 8-year-old’s return

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Iyana Lowery, the missing 8-year-old girl from Bennettsville, whose family says is loving and smart, hasn’t been seen in five days.

Her disappearance was discovered shortly after Marlboro County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered her mother’s body inside their home on Craig Circle. Ella Lowery was found dead around 9 a.m. Friday, and no one has seen Iyana since that time.

After five days of searching, Iyana’s grandmother, Delores Lowery, says the pain she feels in unimaginable. To go from burying her only child to waking each morning without her granddaughter, Delores says her only hope is in God.

“Iyana, grandma loves you. Grandma loves you. I miss you so much. You’ll be home soon. God is going to keep you. He is going to keep you and bring you home,” Delores says.

Delores holds back tears every time she talks about her granddaughter Iyana, and pleads with anyone who may have even a piece of information on the 8-year-old location.

“I just want to see her face,” Delores cries. “If I could just hold her and give her a thousand and one kisses in one spot. I just miss my grandbaby. Anybody out there that knows anything, please get in contact law enforcement. If you don’t want to deal with law enforcement, please just take her to a public place.”

The proud grandmother says Iyana is a loving, talented and smart little girl.

“I just want to see her running and playing with her dolls. Doing what a normal 8-year-old girl does,” states Delores.

Delores says she hasn’t heard much from investigators, but she knows the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Deputies along with several different agencies have been searching for Iyana day and night.

“They are doing a tremendous job,” credits Delores. “I’ve never seen anything like this before. The whole community, in fact, I think the whole nation has been wonderful and I love everybody for being there for me. They have been so wonderful.”

She prays Iyana comes home safe to be with her brother. Delores says he was at the house but slept through the entire night.

“Please, anybody that knows anything, please, please bring her home. I plead with you. Unless you’ve been through this, you don’t know how I feel,” says Delores.

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon says deputies are still looking for the little girl.

Anyone with information related to the disappearance of Iyana Lowery is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-469-5605.