Carolinas Hospital System celebrates its hospitals and nurses

FLORENCE, SC – Carolinas Hospital System is Celebrating National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week. Events are being held at the hospital campuses in Florence and Marion.

According to the National Hospital Association, “National Hospital Week celebrates hospitals and the women and men who support the health and wellbeing of their communities through dedication and compassionate care from the heart.”

Tuesday in Florence, the hospital celebrated National Nurses Week with “White Cap Day.” The white cap was a part of the female nurse’s uniform. According to the Museum of Nursing history, “The nurse’s cap originated in the early Christian Era as a head covering for deaconesses that cared for the sick. During the 1800’s, head coverings evolved into the more familiar white cap that was first used by Florence Nightingale.”

Other events planned for the week at the hospitals include an Employee Cookout, Nursing Recognition Ceremony, and a Career Achievement Banquet, just to name a few.