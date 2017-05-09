Darlington deputies seize 36 grams of marijuana, $4,000 after traffic stop

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says they seized $4,000 in cash and 36 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo, Christopher De’jon Ketter, 25, of Florence, and Anthony Delany Dorsey, 28, of Georgia, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Patrol deputies were conducting a joint traffic safety checkpoint with the Hartsville Police Department and the SC Highway Patrol at the intersection of Lakeview Boulevard and Golf Course Road at 2 a.m. Sunday when a car approached the checkpoint deputies say smelled of marijuana.

The press release says both suspects have already been released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.