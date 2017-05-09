Florence church to hand out Bibles in Nichols

FLORENCE, SC – A Sunday School class at First Baptist Church in Florence will be distributing nearly 400 Bibles on Saturday, May 20, 2017 in Nichols. Members of the class will donate the Bibles to churches and residents in the Marion County town. Chris Lane, a member of the class, says the goal was to make sure those who may have lost their Bibles during Hurricane Matthew have an opportunity to receive a new Bible. The group also plans to provide snacks, drinks, and other items. Lane says a representative from a church in Virginia will also make the drive to Nichols to bring some 150 Bibles to hand out. The distribution site will be at the front of Nichols Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20. For more information call 843-496-5417.

