House votes to send road-funding bill to governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A bill that increases South Carolina’s gas taxes for the first time in 30 years to fund road construction is poised to become law.

A veto-proof majority in the House approved a compromise that raises the tax by 12 cents over six years to 28.75 cents per gallon. But it provides a way for South Carolina drivers to get the money back during the phase-in.

The 99-20 vote Tuesday sends the bill to Gov. Henry McMaster, who promises to veto it.

But an override is expected. The Senate supported the compromise by a supermajority on Monday.

The bill would eventually raise more than $600 million additional annually for roadwork.

The Legislature hasn’t increased any tax since 2010, when it overrode then-Gov. Mark Sanford’s veto for a 50-cent-per-pack cigarette tax hike.