Johnsonville mother charged for holding child down so daughter could ‘try and fight her’

By Published:
Graham

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence County mother was arrested last week after she held a middle school child down and let her daughter try and fight her.

The incident report from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was on patrol near Liberty Street on April 28 when they were flagged down by the victim’s mother who said her daughter had been assaulted at her bus stop.

The victim told the deputy there is a girl who also goes to Johnsonville Middle School who bullies her. The report states the victim got off the school bus and the other student’s mother “held her and let her daughter try to fight her and pull her hair.”

Florence deputies were provided with video footage of the incident, according to the report.

Booking information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office states 31-year-old Penelope Graham was booked in the Florence County Detention Center May 3 at 12:52 p.m. for assault and battery third degree and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Graham was released the same day at 3:55 p.m. on a $6,090.50 surety bond.

 

