Man jailed for kidnapping after officers called to Murrells Inlet home

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police responded to a home in Murrells Inlet Monday afternoon after receiving a call about a fight in progress.

According to Public Information Officer Krystal Dotson, officers arrived at 1000 Indian Wells Court around 4:30 p.m. Monday where witnesses told police suspects within the home wouldn’t allow the victims to leave. Officers attempted to enter the home, but the back door was barricaded, Dotson states.

Officers continuously knocked on the home’s door, identifying themselves as Horry County Police. At one point, officers saw someone peek through the blinds of the front bedroom while officers were knocking, but never came to open the door.

The incident report states dispatch was able to get in contact with a part owner of the home, who agreed to come and unlock the door for officers. Officers eventually made entry through the back door.

Officers arrested Zachary Guilds Chandler, 24, and charged him with two counts of kidnapping. Also arrested was Miranda Bailey Rish, 25, who is charged with breach of trust.

One of the victims being held in the home said Chandler and Rish had been drinking all day and arguing with one another. The victim says when officers arrived, Chandler became angrier and told the victims if they let the police in or tried to escape he would “mess them up.”

Chandler and Rish were booked into J. Rueben Long Detention Center at 7:28 p.m. Monday. Bond has not yet been set for either suspect.