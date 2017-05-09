Myrtle Beach city leaders plan to hire more officers to combat Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle beach city leaders are looking to increase police presence throughout the city and specifically on Ocean Boulevard, after a string of violent crimes there in recent weeks.

City council members have discussed several ideas for making the boulevard safer, including traffic changes and business regulations. However, they say getting more officers on the streets is the priority.

The city plans to hire five new officers each year for the next three years, totaling to 15 new officers by the year 2020. The new hires will cost the city approximately $500,000 – $600,000 each year. City leaders are also talking about opening a police substation in downtown Myrtle Beach. It would be a mobile substation that the police department could move to whatever area the city feels needs more police attention. “We’re trying our best to make sure we can beef up our force. We need more officers on a full time basis. I personally think that a city of our size and what we’re doing. We need another 50 officers on the force on a full time basis,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes.