NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens & Little River Elks Lodge #2840 will host a Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 29, at 11am. It will be held at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens, 65 East Hwy 90 in Little River.

The service includes singer Leslie Clock, the Myrtle Beach Regional Pipe Band, and Horry County Fire/Rescue.

The property is handicap accessible. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.