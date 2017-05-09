RECALL: Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip for possible glass

(WSPA) – Publix Super Markets is issuing a recall for Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip due to the possibility of the product containing small glass fragments, according to a news release on their website.

PRODUCT

The 16 oz. artichoke and spinach dip – UPC of 000-41415-15961, and a use-by-date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1, which is printed on the lid of the container.

STATES SOLD

Florida

Georgia

South Carolina

North Carolina

Alabama

Tennessee

The dips are found in the refrigerated cases in the deli, according to Publix.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. “We were made aware of potentially impacted product through customer complaints. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at http://www.publix.com. Customers can also contact the US Food and Drug Administration at 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366).”