Shelter for runaway, homeless youth opens in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday, Loving Arms Inc. celebrated the opening of N.R. House II, an emergency shelter for youth in Florence.

According to Loving Arms Inc., the shelter for runaway and homeless minors is the first of its kind in the Pee Dee. The center will serve young people between the ages of 10 and 18 who have been put out of their home, living on the streets or may be runaways.

Organizers say the primary goal is to prevent young people from running away or becoming homeless in the first place, but for those facing hardship, the center will be a safe place for them to come to.

“Having a program that can take children in and work with them on the issues, on their trauma, on the things that have really damaged these children so that they can have an opportunity to stay in school, to graduate, to go on to higher education, to be employed,” said CEO and founder of N. R. House, Cindy Williams.

The N. R. House offers essentials like food and clothing but also provides mediation and counseling services to youth and families experiencing conflict that could lead to homelessness, the involvement of the foster care or the Juvenile Justice System.