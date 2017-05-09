South Carolina 7th worst state to be a police officer

(WBTW) – South Carolina is the 7th worst state in America to be a police officer, according to a report from WalletHub.

The website released the 2017 Best & Worst States To Be A Police Officer list, where Washington D.C. was also included, and South Carolina ranked 45th. The only states that ranked worse than the Palmetto State were:

Tennessee (46)

Kentucky (47)

New Mexico (48)

Alaska (49)

Arkansas (50)

Louisiana (51)

WalletHub reports there are more than 900,000 police officers in America, and over the past decade, more than 1,500 have died in the line of duty, including 143 in 2016.

The study compares the 50 states and Washington D.C. on 20 indicators of “police-friendliness” such as median income to police deaths per 1,000 officers.

WalletHub defines law enforcement as police and sheriff patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators

The full report can be found on the WalletHub website.



SOUTH CAROLINA (RANKED 45th) STATS FROM WALLETHUB

51st – Median Income for Law-Enforcement Officers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

44th – Violent-Crime Rate

23rd – % of Homicide Cases Solved

43rd – State & Local Police-Protection Expenses per Capita

46th – Property-Crime Rate

26th – Police Deaths per 1,000 Officers

51st – Road Safety

North Carolina was ranked 27th, and the best state to be a police officer, according to the study, is North Dakota.