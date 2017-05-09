Surfside Beach awards RFP for pier design, engineering services

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach moved forward Tuesday night in its effort to rebuild the town’s pier.

Town leaders agreed to award the RFP for design and engineering services to Collins Engineers, Inc., a company out of Charleston.

Collins Engineers was one of four companies to submit proposals and statements of qualifications to Surfside Beach, according to leaders. Other companies included:

Palmetto Architecture – Myrtle Beach, SC

Johnson, Mirmiran and Thompson – Mt. Pleasant, SC

Chao and Associates – Columbia, SC

Surfside Beach Town Administrator Micki Fellner told council the chosen company did not have the lowest proposal, but was close.

The town says “Collins’ team of key personnel required for the project utilizes fewer subcontractors than their competition” and “Collins’ team has had much requisite experience in the evaluation and design of over water structures” as reasons behind the recommendation for approval.

Fellner says once the company communicates with the town after the process starts, Surfside Beach plans to hold public workshops to go over financials and rough renderings. Fellner says she hopes to see that happen in over two months, but isn’t set on an exact timeframe.

Officials have not commented on a budget, how much it could pay for repairs or where it will find the money.

A portion of the Surfside Beach Town Pier was damaged during Hurricane Matthew in October.