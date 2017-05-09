StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Warmer weather is coming back with some spots in the 90s by Wednesday. High pressure will build in from the south over the next few days, leading to a warm up. As it heats up in South Carolina, a warm front will develop in North Carolina, separating the warm weather from much cooler weather to the north. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along this front, but this rain should stay to our north. We will see a few more clouds today. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 80s and low 90s. A cold will move through Friday, bringing showers and thunderstorms, and dropping temperatures into the 70s and low 80s for the weekend.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 80-82 inland, 76-78 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 58-60 inland, 64 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 85-90.