Trump fires FBI director James Comey

James Comey
FBI Director James Comey speaks to the Anti-Defamation League National Leadership Summit in Washington, Monday, May 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement, Trump says Comey’s firing “will mark a new beginning” for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

Comey’s firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted a statement regarding Comey’s termination, saying President Trump acted under the recommendation of “both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.”

 

