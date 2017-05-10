2 juveniles arrested for 4 Lake City home burglaries

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City police say two juveniles have been arrested for several home burglaries this week.

According to Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker, officers caught the suspects after they were called to two burglaries Tuesday evening on Floyd Street in Lake City.

A witness told Lake City police they watched juveniles running from the scene and two subjects were later located by a Lake City school resource officer.

Chief Coker said both juveniles admitted to being involved in the burglaries and also confessed to two more burglaries that happened Monday night.

Both juveniles were transported to the Juvenile Justice Detention Center in Columbia, the police chief says. The names of the suspects will not be released, due to their age.