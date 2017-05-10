“A very traumatic experience:” Vigil held after Apache Campground fire

Related Coverage Coroner IDs 2 killed in overnight fire at Myrtle Beach campground

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A mother and her son are dead after an early morning fire on Myrtle Beach’s north end. It happened just after midnight on Tuesday morning at the Apache Family Campground off Lake Arrowhead Road.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the two who died as 62-year-old Shelby McGuire and her son, 37-year-old, Corey McGuire. A third person was severely burned in the fire and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center.

“I want to give you an opportunity as a community to come together in prayer,” said Chaplain at Apache Family Campground, Richard Jenkins.

Jenkins held a vigil on the Apache Pier at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I know last night was a very traumatic experience for many of you,” he added. Around 50 people came to the service, which Jenkins said was put together in just a few hours.

“When something like this happens, we truly are a family,” said Jenkins. “Because of what was heard and what people saw and the relationships we have with those families, it’s very difficult.”

The group had a moment of silence along the pier and sang a hymn. Many neighbors were holding hands, crying and asking Jenkins to pray with them.

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner said the call came in at 12:10 a.m. and fire crews were on scene at 12:14 a.m. Four trailers caught fire and two of them were destroyed, confirms Chief Tanner.

Horry County Police say officers were also dispatched to the structure fire where, upon arrival, officers were told that three people were inside the home during the fire. The incident report says the residence had been completely engulfed in flames and then contained by firefighters before officers arrived.

We have more info on the fire: here.