CCU powers past UNCW 13-6

COURTESY CCU ATHLETICS

CONWAY – Kyle Skeels had a breakout game, going 3-for-3 with four RBI and a triple shy of the cycle, to lead Coastal Carolina to a 13-6 victory over region rival UNC Wilmington Tuesday night at Springs Brooks Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Mar. 14, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Coastal, winners of six straight overall, improves to 31-16-1 for the season and 59-32 all-time versus the Seahawks (24-23). The Chanticleers additionally sweep the season series with UNCW (with previous wins of 4-1 on Mar. 1 and 13-2 on Mar. 29) and the Chants have won six straight in the series.

The Chanticleers will play their final home non-conference game of 2017 tomorrow (April 10) by hosting another region rival, College of Charleston. First pitch is set for 6 pm.

As for Tuesday’s game, Skeels entered the game with just seven hits in 42 at bats (23 games, 13 starts). However, five of those seven hits were for extra bases, including two doubles and three home runs. He added to those totals, as well as his impressive RBI-to-hit ratio, by going 3-for-3 (single, double and home run) with two walks, a career-high four RBI and a career-high four runs scored. He now has 10 hits for 2017 (seven for extra bases) with 11 RBI and 12 runs scored.

Coastal also got two hits each from Billy Cooke (2-for-5), Kevin Woodall Jr. (2-for-5) and Wood Myers (2-for-4) while Woodall and Josh Crump each had two RBI.