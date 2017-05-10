Community raising funds for family of missing Bennettsville girl

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – It’s now been six days since 8-year-old Iyana Lowery was last seen. She was reported missing after deputies found her mother dead inside their Bennettsville home last Friday.

Garnett Goins said she heard about Iyana’s case on the news and was shocked to learn it wasn’t far from where she lived.

“I wanted to do something to give back to the family,” Goins said.

Goins said she asked some friends who helped on similar projects in the past, but this one was especially close to her heart.

“I love children,” she said. “I love to try and help them, and I try to be active in the community to do whatever I can.”

The project, decals that read “#MarlboroStrong,” a way to bring awareness to others and encouragement to a weary community.

“‘Marlboro Strong’ means we all come together no matter what’s going on in the world,” Goins explained.

Goins and several others are selling the decals to raise money for Iyana’s family–reeling after losing a mother and possibly a granddaughter in the same week.

“The proceeds will go to the family,” Goins added. “It will be one hundred percent.”

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said it will work with those selling the decals to get the money to the family.

Goins said she hopes they can bring some hope to a community and a family who desperately needs it.

“When they find this little girl–and we know they’re gonna find her okay–we still need to stand strong,” Goins said. “To keep all of our children and our families in our prayers.”

There is little to update on the search for Iyana. Deputies from Florence and Marion County Sheriff’s Offices joined in the search for the little girl. They searched several parks and fields close to her home but Iyana remains missing Wednesday.

To get a #MarlboroStrong decal, contact Garnett at (843)-535-1075 or search #MarlboroStrong on Facebook or Twitter.