Dave & Busters looks to fill 300 jobs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC— Dave & Buster’s is scheduled to open its 99th location in Myrtle Beach on Monday, June 5 and is still working to fill some vacancies.

With the opening less than one month away, Dave & Busters is looking to complete their 300-member team. Positions are available in both front and back-of-house capacities, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more.

“There has been so much excitement and anticipation about Dave & Buster’s grand opening throughout the community and we are especially humbled to generate employment opportunities for Myrtle Beach locals,” said Steve Carr, general manager of Dave & Buster’s Myrtle Beach in a press release. “There is no question that Dave & Buster’s will be looking at a very busy summer. So we encourage those that are interested in working in a fun, fast-paced environment to apply.”

Interested candidates should apply in person Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott at Broadway at the Beach, at 13351 21st Ave. North, or complete an online application at daveandbusters.com/careers.