Duke Energy holds reading event at Cain Elementary

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Duke Energy and national group Reading is Fundamental teamed up for a second year to make sure local children continue to read during the summer.

Wednesday, Duke Energy volunteers handed out books and Duke’s state president read to second graders at Cain Elementary School in Darlington.

“To prevent the summer slide that occurs when kids leave school go home for a couple of months. Their reading skills diminish and this is a proven method for preventing that from happening. So, we are excited about this and an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of a whole lot of kids,” said Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, Duke Energy President South Carolina.

According to Duke Energy, research shows if the summer learning slide is not addressed at an early age, some children might fall behind as much as three years in reading comprehension by the end of fifth grade. Other studies show 75 percent of students who read poorly in third grade, a benchmark for literacy skill building, remain poor readers in high school.

The program provides children eight books of their choice and a book bag. It’s available in 36 schools across the Pee Dee this summer, reaching around 3,000 students.