Former South Carolina Congressman Ed Young dies at 96

By Published:
Former SC Congressman Ed Young celebrates his 95th birthday in the pilot's seat. (Image Source: News13's Taylor Herlong)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Former South Carolina Congressman Ed Young has died. The former state representative passed away Tuesday, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

According to Florence County Deputy Coroner Bo Myers, the coroner’s office received notification that Edward Young died on May 9. Young was 96-years-old.

Young not only served as a South Carolina Congressman, but he was also a World War II veteran, Sunday School teacher, and had a passion for flying.

Young was a fighter pilot in World War II and celebrated his 95th birthday by piloting a flight with help from the Florence airport staff.

Young was born in Florence and served in politics for more than two decades after graduating from Clemson University in 1941.

