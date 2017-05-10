Group encourages girls to take more STEM courses

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Women in Philanthroupy and Leadership group at Coastal Carolina met with people of all ages today.

The group talked about the importance of girls becoming more engaged with math and science by joining robotics teams.

The executive director says women in STEM-related programs are under-represented and they want to encourage more young women to join the field.

“So, that’s our goal. Try to just continue as moms, as grandmoms, as mothers, as women to encourage and support young girls to pursue their abilities and their innovations in STEM,” said Terri Decenzo, executive director for Women in Philanthropy and Leadership.

A few local students also talked about their firsthand experience with engineering robots, designing prototypes and competing globally.