Hartsville begins its 10 year plan

HARTSVILLE (WBTW)- The town of Hartsville, is now working on their 10 year comprehensive plan for 2030 and adding to their master city plan.

Hartsville’s downtown area has been the center of the towns major growth in the last couple of years. Various things have happened in the previous plan including , downtown revitalization new restaurants and store fronts.

“We did not just sit still on 2020 in the planning process really need to be continuous monitor we have to monitor, always saying what we said we were going to do. We need to change, do we need to adjust so you know,” said Curtis Lee, with the Hartsville planning commission.

“My goal is to be constantly planning adjusting as we need to, so when we do the 2030 plan it really shouldn’t be that hard for us,” he added.

And more private investment with things like, the executive sweets and hotel development is something residents and businesses owners have taken notice to and really appreciate.

“I moved here five years ago from Florida, and it definitely is completely different than it was when I first got here, this entire downtown area has just been completely revitalized and I was excited to become a part of it really whenever I started seeing everything pop up,” said owner of Coast on Carolina, Johanna Byrd.

“When I saw the new hotel, it just kind of gave me a push to do with my dream which is open the store,” she added.

News 13, will continue to follow the 2030 plan of Hartsville as more details are released.