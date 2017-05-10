Horry County dealership offers reward after tires, rims stolen, windows shattered

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A dealership is offering a reward and Horry County police are working to learn more after someone took multiple sets of tires and rims from the Hyatt Buick GMC dealership.

The report from police says the larceny happened sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. In addition to taking the tires and rims, multiple vehicles reportedly had damaged windows in the inventory parking lot.

The caller told officers the suspect or suspects cut an opening in the chain link fence that separates the dealership and Butler Lighting and got away with seven sets of rims and tires, busted out a few passenger side rear windows and stole the factory jacks to eight vehicles. The caller also reported tire tracks on the Butler Lighting store property near the hole cut in the fence.

The manager of Butler Lighting also told police a license plate was taken off one of the company vehicles.

According to Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson, Hyatt Buick GMC is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.