Coroner says it could take around 3 weeks to ID Aynor body

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say they’re investigating after a man’s body was found Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

Horry County Coroner Darris G. Fowler says it could take three weeks or more to positively ID the person.

According to spokesperson, Krystal Dotson, with the Horry County Police Department, officers were in the area of Horse Pen Bay Road in Aynor searching for missing person Randy Davis when they found human remains.

“In close proximity to the man’s body was an identification card belonging to Randy Davis,” said Dotson. “While the preliminary investigation leads us to the conclusion that the remains belong to Mr. Davis, forensic analysis is necessary to confirm the identity.”

Davis’ mother, Loretta Davis, said it was a tough afternoon.

“We got a phone call that said it might be him but they weren’t sure,” she said. “It’s still hard but we got the answer we think we’ve been waiting on and it’s really hard.”

Horry County Coroner, Darris Fowler, says the man’s identity will be released after the body is sent to Charleston for further investigation.

If the remains do belong to Davis, his mother said, “We’ll just have to go to our next step, planning something that no mother is ready to do.”

Horry County police say the Criminal Investigative Division, Crime Scene Unit and CUE Center for Missing Persons worked the scene Wednesday.