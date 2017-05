AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say they’re investigating after a body was found Wednesday.

According to spokesperson Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department, officers were in the area of Horse Pen Bay Road in Aynor searching for missing person Randy Davis.

While searching in a heavily wooded area, human remains were recovered.

Dotson says officials cannot confirm the identity of the remains at this time.