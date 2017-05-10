Police: Missing man’s ID found ‘in close proximity’ to Aynor body

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say they’re investigating after a man’s body was found Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

According to spokesperson Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department, officers were in the area of Horse Pen Bay Road in Aynor searching for missing person Randy Davis when they found human remains.

“In close proximity to the man’s body was an identification card belonging to Randy Davis,” said Dotson. “While the preliminary investigation leads us to the conclusion that the remains belong to Mr. Davis, forensic analysis is necessary to confirm the identity.”

Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler says the man’s identity will be released after the body is sent to Charleston for further investigation.

Horry County police say the Criminal Investigative Division, Crime Scene Unit and Community United Effort worked the scene Wednesday.