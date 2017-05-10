Horry County police investigate after body of man found in Aynor

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say they’re investigating after a man’s body was found Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

According to spokesperson Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department, officers were in the area of Horse Pen Bay Road in Aynor searching for missing person Randy Davis.

While searching in a heavily wooded area, human remains were recovered.

A News13 crew on the scene reports K9’s are on location along with the CUE Center.

Dotson says officials cannot confirm the identity of the remains at this time.

Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler says the man’s identity will be released after the body is sent to Charleston for further investigation.

